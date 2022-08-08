Contact Troubleshooters
Cincinnati Zoo: Fiona has a ‘little’ brother

Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Bibi's new baby is a boy.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Keepers at the Cincinnati Zoo were able to confirm that Fiona’s sibling is a boy on Monday morning.

“We’re just happy that the calf is healthy,” Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch said. “The sex didn’t matter much to the hippo team, but it will be interesting to observe and compare the behavioral differences between a hand-raised girl and a mom-raised boy. Will this calf be as comfortable with humans as Fiona is? Will he be less independent? Will he love cameras?”

The team has not chosen a name for the 5-day-old calf, but they are looking for suggestions.

Possible name suggestions will be reviewed and the new name for the calf will be announced later this week.

“Bibi and the baby are doing great together,” Gorsuch said. “They are inseparable, which is why it took almost five days to be sure about the sex. They will continue to bond inside for another week or two.  Fiona and Tucker are outside, so visitors will still be able to see hippos when they come to the Zoo.”

Members of the zoo have access to live cameras at Hippo Cove everyday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

