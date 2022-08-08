Contact Troubleshooters
Crews battle warehouse fire in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood

LFD Major Bobby Cooper said no one was hurt.
LFD Major Bobby Cooper said no one was hurt.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Officials said calls came in around 4:26 p.m. to North 16th Street and Northwestern Parkway.

According to LFD Major Bobby Cooper, a passing driver called dispatchers to report a fire at a vacant, 20,000-square-foot warehouse.

Cooper said the warehouse was empty.

Crews arrived in less than five minutes to extinguish the flames. Cooper said it took 25 responding firefighters 13 minutes to extinguish the fire after they arrived.

No one was hurt.

Louisville Fire said arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. Anyone with any information to report is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

