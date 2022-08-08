Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rain Chances Increasing Tuesday & Wednesday

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, August 8, 2022
By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • FLOOD WATCH along & east of I-65
  • Storms likely Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons
  • Drier and cooler by the end of the week!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few showers are possible in our northern Indiana counties, otherwise most will stay dry into the night.

A warm and muggy night underway with lows expected to only fall into the 70s. A flood WATCH is in place Tuesday and Wednesday for areas east of Louisville.

Showers and thunderstorms increase by mid to late afternoon into the evening hours Tuesday. Downpours could produce heavy rain for some. Highs topping out near 90 degrees.

Clusters of storms will continue Tuesday night with heavy rain and briefly gusty winds, but by Wednesday morning we’ll see a lessening in storm coverage. Lows will be in the 70s by then.

Storms will fire up once again in the afternoon on Wednesday, but this time they’ll mainly be south of I-64, south of where the cold front will be positioned at that time. Highs will be in the 80s during the afternoon.

A second, reinforcing cold front will drive a small shower chance into our area late Thursday into early Friday, but the most noticeable thing will be the cooler air behind that front.

Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 heading into the weekend with a much drier airmass in place, providing plenty of sunshine.

Overnight lows outside the city will even drop into the 50s during this time!

While potentially premature, perhaps a few might call this a taste of pumpkin spice weather?

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

