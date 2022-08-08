FORECAST: Sunny with scattered rain chance

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: More showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday

Drier, cooler, and less humid to end the workweek

WEEKEND: Comfortable, sunny weather sticks around

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies with highs near 90°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. With high humidity in the forecast, it will feel like close to 100° at times.

While the evening features isolated thunderstorms, there’s a better chance for downpours early Tuesday morning. Lows fall into the low 70s overnight.

As a cold front continues to approach, additional showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday. Highs climb into the 80s tomorrow afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms remain in the forecast Tuesday night as temperatures slide to near 70°.

Even more rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday as the cold front makes its way through the region. Drier conditions are expected Thursday and Friday

