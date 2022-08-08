Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Sunny with scattered rain chance

More showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the first half of the week.
More showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the first half of the week.(WAVE 3 News)
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RAIN CHANCES: More showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Drier, cooler, and less humid to end the workweek
  • WEEKEND: Comfortable, sunny weather sticks around

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies with highs near 90°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. With high humidity in the forecast, it will feel like close to 100° at times.

While the evening features isolated thunderstorms, there’s a better chance for downpours early Tuesday morning. Lows fall into the low 70s overnight.

As a cold front continues to approach, additional showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday. Highs climb into the 80s tomorrow afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms remain in the forecast Tuesday night as temperatures slide to near 70°.

Even more rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday as the cold front makes its way through the region. Drier conditions are expected Thursday and Friday

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmad Price died on July 30 from what his family is calling an accident.
Community mourns after Louisville basketball star passes away
Land was found after officers responded to calls about a man laying in the median.
29-year-old hit and killed on I-64
The left lane of I-64 eastbound remain closed at this time.
Man killed after hit and run on I-64; lanes remain closed
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting near South 26th Street

Latest News

Many residents homes were devastated in the heavy flooding.
PICS: Eastern Ky. flood damage in Knott County
The community is coming together to help clean up flood damage.
PICS: Eastern Ky. flood damage in Knott County
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talks with two brothers who helped save other residents in...
WAVE 6 p.m. Kevin Harned LIVE in Eastern Kentucky - 8/4/22
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talks with a storm survivor who had their SUV washed away in...
WAVE 5:30 p.m. Kevin Harned LIVE in Eastern Kentucky - 8/4/22