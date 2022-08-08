Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Two stormy days before a break from the heat and rain!

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Scattered storms arrive in a few areas late tonight into early Tuesday morning
  • Widespread storm activity Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons
  • Drier and cooler by the end of the week!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of tonight looks quiet, but after midnight we’ll watch for a fading band of storms to arrive in our Southern Indiana counties after midnight. This setup will give us a scattered storm chance early Tuesday morning as lows only drop into the 70s.

After a midday break in the rain chance, storms will activate during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday as the heating of the day kicks in an a cold front approaches from the north. Isolated flash flooding is possible. Highs will generally be in the 80s.

Clusters of storms will continue Tuesday night with heavy rain and briefly gusty winds, but by Wednesday morning we’ll see a lessening in storm coverage. Lows will be in the 70s by then.

Storms will fire up once again in the afternoon on Wednesday, but this time they’ll mainly be south of I-64, south of where the cold front will be positioned at that time. Highs will be in the 80s during the afternoon.

A second, refinforcing cold front will drive a small shower chance into our area late Thursday into early Friday, but the most noticeable thing will be the cooler air behind that front. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 heading into the weekend with a much drier airmass in place, providing plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows outside the city will even drop into the 50s during this time! While potentially premature, perhaps a few might call this a taste of pumpkin spice weather?

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

