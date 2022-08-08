Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Goode Weather Blog 8/8

StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Alert Day
By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Active week with a cold front kicking up more showers and thunderstorms, but some relieve is coming soon!

Let’s start with the varying t-storms chances:

LATER TODAY:

Scattered t-storms will soon start to pop on the radar
Scattered t-storms will soon start to pop on the radar(wavenews)

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms
Scattered showers and thunderstorms(wavenews)

Front will still have some fading showers Wednesday with an increase in scattered thunderstorms into the afternoon. Then the front will finally push through.

But---another cold front pushes in late Thursday.

PRE-DAWN HOURS FRIDAY:

2nd cold front pushes into the area with the cooler air. Not much moisture but can't rule out...
2nd cold front pushes into the area with the cooler air. Not much moisture but can't rule out a shower.(wavenews)

SATURDAY MORNING LOWS:

Potential refreshing low temperatures to enter the weekend!
Potential refreshing low temperatures to enter the weekend!(wavenews)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmad Price died on July 30 from what his family is calling an accident.
Community mourns after Louisville basketball star passes away
Land was found after officers responded to calls about a man laying in the median.
29-year-old hit and killed on I-64
The left lane of I-64 eastbound remain closed at this time.
Man killed after hit and run on I-64; lanes remain closed
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting near South 26th Street

Latest News

Submit your question to Ask WAVE by emailing kathleen.ninke@wave3.com.
Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?
More showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the first half of the week.
FORECAST: Hot with a few afternoon downpours
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.
Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge
Submit your question to Ask WAVE by emailing kathleen.ninke@wave3.com.
Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers left at the scene of a crash?