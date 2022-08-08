Goode Weather Blog 8/8
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Active week with a cold front kicking up more showers and thunderstorms, but some relieve is coming soon!
Let’s start with the varying t-storms chances:
LATER TODAY:
TUESDAY:
Front will still have some fading showers Wednesday with an increase in scattered thunderstorms into the afternoon. Then the front will finally push through.
But---another cold front pushes in late Thursday.
PRE-DAWN HOURS FRIDAY:
SATURDAY MORNING LOWS:
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.