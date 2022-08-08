Goode Weather Blog 8/8

Active week with a cold front kicking up more showers and thunderstorms, but some relieve is coming soon!

Let’s start with the varying t-storms chances:

LATER TODAY:

Scattered t-storms will soon start to pop on the radar (wavenews)

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms (wavenews)

Front will still have some fading showers Wednesday with an increase in scattered thunderstorms into the afternoon. Then the front will finally push through.

But---another cold front pushes in late Thursday.

PRE-DAWN HOURS FRIDAY:

2nd cold front pushes into the area with the cooler air. Not much moisture but can't rule out a shower. (wavenews)

SATURDAY MORNING LOWS:

Potential refreshing low temperatures to enter the weekend! (wavenews)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.