JCPS opens new elementary school in Newburg

The new Indian Trail Elementary sits just behind where the old building used to stand.
Indian Trail Elementary opened Monday
Indian Trail Elementary opened Monday(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools opened the newest elementary school in the district on Monday.

Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday.

The near completion of the school marks the first school to open out of the four different schools currently under construction in the district.

However, this comes years after the Indian Trail Elementary School building reached the end of its life.

Dozens of other schools in the district are at or near the end of life as well.

”I’m quite frankly embarrassed sometimes for our facilities,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.

Pollio has pushed for new schools to be built since permanently taking over the position.

”The kids who have the least amount of resources in their home should have the most amount of resources in their school,” Pollio said. It’s a sentiment he’s shared often.

The new school has some of the newest technology, wide hallways and geothermal heating and cooling.

Indian Trail’s Family Resource Coordinator Jasmine Welch said the new school will do so much more than help kids inside the school building.

“If we break down hunger, if we break down assistance with clothes, if we break down a child going hungry, then we are able to go deeper into education,” she said. “Because they don’t have to worry about those things when they go home.”

JCPS said more than 30 schools are currently at end of life.

