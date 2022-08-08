LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Around 6 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 6900 block of Sylvania Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

Officers found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

