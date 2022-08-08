Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park

Police lights
Police lights(WLBT)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Around 6 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 6900 block of Sylvania Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

Officers found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land was found after officers responded to calls about a man laying in the median.
29-year-old hit and killed on I-64
Ahmad Price died on July 30 from what his family is calling an accident.
Community mourns after Louisville basketball star passes away
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
The left lane of I-64 eastbound remain closed at this time.
Man killed after hit and run on I-64; lanes remain closed
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting near South 26th Street

Latest News

The training was held Monday.
Louisville security teams hold free crisis management training
LFD Major Bobby Cooper said no one was hurt.
Crews battle warehouse fire in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood
Indian Trail Elementary opened Monday
JCPS opens new elementary school in Newburg
Elegard CPR training
New device implemented at Anchorage Middletown Fire to improve CPR training