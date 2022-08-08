Louisville security teams hold free crisis management training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville security business held a free training event at a local community center on Monday.

This course was developed by experienced military and government agents to help people learn to develop a mindset to use if confronted with a dangerous situation.

“I fully understand, if people don’t want to kinda confront this material,” one security owner said. “But I can also say, that nobody wants to confront these scenarios in life, and no matter what or how you feel about our current environment or what should be done about it, we have to live in the world that we’re in. As we’ve seen just this year, things can happen anywhere, and we don’t get to pick that. So, this training could be the difference between you or someone you care about surviving. And what I’d want to say is what would you want the person you care about most to do? Would you want them to receive this training?”

