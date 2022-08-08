Man in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shotspotter report on Lindell Avenue around 9:00p.m. Sunday.

A little while later, an adult man was located in the 3700 block of West Broadway with a single gunshot wound.

The victim was alert and was transported to UofL to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD advises that no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the Crime Tip portal.

