Man in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shotspotter report on Lindell Avenue around 9:00p.m. Sunday.
A little while later, an adult man was located in the 3700 block of West Broadway with a single gunshot wound.
The victim was alert and was transported to UofL to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD advises that no arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the Crime Tip portal.
