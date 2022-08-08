Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Some JCPS parents face back-to-school jitters ahead of first day

Slayter shares her fears over sending her son to school for the first time
Slayter shares her fears over sending her son to school for the first time(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The countdown to the start of school for Jefferson County Public Schools is on, with just one more day of summer vacation left.

Wednesday will be a big step for first-time mother Ava Slayter.

“He’s very excited, he wants to make friends,” Slayter said. “I think he’s more excited than I am.”

She’ll be sending her son to Kindergarten for the first time.

“I’m very overprotective, I’m like a momma bear,” Slayter said.

She said she’ll be taking him to school, as she’s too nervous to have him take the bus. Lots of parents like Slayter may need to figure out other ways for their kids to get to school.

At the end of last week, JCPS said it still had several dozen bus routes to hire for and offer letters are still out for teachers. JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said they’re making progress.

The district said last week it still needed to find drivers for 70 school bus routes.

Pollio said that’s improved in the last few days.

“I think we’ve got it down in the 50′s now,” Pollio said.

He also said offer letters continue going out to new teacher hires as well.

“There are just handfuls of offers out there, the acceptance process all of those things,” Pollio said.

The district cautioned parents to have alternate transportation plans just in case. But Pollio said there will be enough teachers.

“We’re confident we’ll have a certified teacher in every class, but we’ll still be posting vacancies to make sure we fill them,” Pollio said.

Slayter said she will struggle to let go. However, with registration a breeze and with school supplies on sale, she said it’s time to make the leap.

“It’s my baby, you know what I mean,” Slayter said.

JCPS’ first day back to class is Aug. 10.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land was found after officers responded to calls about a man laying in the median.
29-year-old hit and killed on I-64
Ahmad Price died on July 30 from what his family is calling an accident.
Community mourns after Louisville basketball star passes away
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
The left lane of I-64 eastbound remain closed at this time.
Man killed after hit and run on I-64; lanes remain closed
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting near South 26th Street

Latest News

Elegard CPR training
New device implemented at Anchorage Middletown Fire to improve CPR training
A JCPS release said the main mission of the foundation is to put books into the hands of young...
Addie, Baylor Kirgessner Foundation provides back-to-school supplies to elementary students
StormTALK! Alert Day
Goode Weather Blog 8/8
As more people of all ages go to dating sites and social media to find love, many are becoming...
Watching Out for You: How to avoid romance scams