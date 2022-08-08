Two victims in hospital after shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood; one in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One victim is in critical condition and one is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane Sunday evening.

When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

While officers were tending to the victim at the scene, officers learned of another adult male gunshot victim from the same area who arrived at a hospital.

The victim from the scene was taken to UofL.

LMPD’s Second Division is handling this investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the Crime Tip portal.

