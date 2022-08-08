Contact Troubleshooters
Two victims in hospital after shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood

Officers responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane Sunday evening.
Officers responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane Sunday evening.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two victims are in the hospital after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane Sunday evening.

When officers arrived on scene they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

While officers were tending to the victim at the scene, officers learned of another male gunshot victim from the same area who arrived at a hospital.

The victim from the scene was taken to UofL. Both victims are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Second Division is handling this investigation. No arrests have been made and no additional information about the victims is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the Crime Tip portal.

