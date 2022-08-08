Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart

(Pexels)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman found a separate locations are being treated for gunshot wounds that Louisville Metro police say they sustained while they were together.

According to Louisville Metro police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 4 a.m. found a woman with a gunshot wound. About 15 minutes later, officers were called about a man who had been shot multiple times in the 4300 block of Whitmore Avenue, near the intersection of Taylor Blvd. and Bluegrass Ave.

LMPD determined the man and woman had been together when they were shot.

Both were taken to University Hospital for treatment and were listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.

No arrests have been made in the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmad Price died on July 30 from what his family is calling an accident.
Community mourns after Louisville basketball star passes away
Land was found after officers responded to calls about a man laying in the median.
29-year-old hit and killed on I-64
The left lane of I-64 eastbound remain closed at this time.
Man killed after hit and run on I-64; lanes remain closed
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting near South 26th Street

Latest News

More showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the first half of the week.
FORECAST: Sunny with scattered rain chance
After a somewhat rocky season, the 53rd annual Dirt Bowl ends strong
After a somewhat rocky season, the 53rd annual Dirt Bowl ends strong
Newburg wins the Dirt Bowl
After a somewhat rocky season, the 53rd annual Dirt Bowl ends strong
Officers responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane Sunday evening.
Two victims in hospital after shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood; one in critical condition