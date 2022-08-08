Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman found a separate locations are being treated for gunshot wounds that Louisville Metro police say they sustained while they were together.

According to Louisville Metro police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 4 a.m. found a woman with a gunshot wound. About 15 minutes later, officers were called about a man who had been shot multiple times in the 4300 block of Whitmore Avenue, near the intersection of Taylor Blvd. and Bluegrass Ave.

LMPD determined the man and woman had been together when they were shot.

Both were taken to University Hospital for treatment and were listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.

No arrests have been made in the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

