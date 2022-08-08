Contact Troubleshooters
Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Fern Creek has been released.

Rebecca Richardson, 26, died after being shot around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 6.

The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of Richardson’s death as murder.

WAVE News has reached out to Louisville Metro police for information about the circumstances that led to the shooting.

