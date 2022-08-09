Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Daviess Co. Public Schools helping fight food insecurity

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public School officials say students are continuing to face food insecurities throughout the district.

Now, school officials are offering services through the family resource youth service. The district is also offering students backpacks with food inside of them.

“A lot of times those are more packaged type meals. Things that’s going be easy for families and students to access,” Noah York says. “Sometimes it’s pop tarts for breakfast, sometimes little boxes of cereal for breakfast. Then there are other items that we have for lunches, we have like canned soups as well as raviolis things like that.”

Officials say for those who are interested in helping supply food, contact DCPS.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Land was found after officers responded to calls about a man laying in the median.
29-year-old hit and killed on I-64
The victims were found in different locations.
Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.
Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge
Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting

Latest News

BCPS is still working on the newest elementary school in the district.
New Bullitt County elementary school not ready for first day of school
Texas Roadhouse will donate profits today to flood victims. Also, how are Kentucky and...
Your Money: No EV incentives, Texas Roadhouse flood relief, Gender pay gap, Apple IOS update
Additional rounds of rain are expected through Wednesday.
FORECAST: Cold front brings more showers, thunderstorms
generic graphic
LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LMPD responded to the 600 block of South 41st Street.
Double shooting in Shawnee neighborhood sends man, teen to hospital