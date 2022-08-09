Donations for Eastern Kentucky accepted at all Jefferson County DMVs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As recovery efforts continue for flood victims in Eastern Kentucky, Jefferson County Clerk Offices are stepping in to help.

Starting Monday, Aug. 8 through Aug. 10, people can drop off donated items to any of the eight Motor Vehicle Branch locations across the country.

“No matter if we live in the middle of Downtown Louisville or the heart of Appalachia, we’re all Kentuckians and nowhere is our generosity and compassion needed more right now than in our home state,” Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said. “As this disaster continues to unfold, we want to make sure that those across our area know there’s still a place where they can drop off donations that will truly make a difference.”

Offices are asking for items like bottled water, toiletries, cleaning and safety supplies, hygiene products and more.

“We saw an opportunity to where we can give back a little bit more,” Erran Huber with the Jefferson County Clerk’s office said. “Not only to the community here at home, but the community in Eastern Kentucky that is really in need.”

For more information on services, branch locations, and operating hours, call (502) 574-5700, or connect online by visiting the Jefferson County Clerk’s website.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.