Double shooting in Shawnee neighborhood sends man, teen to hospital

LMPD responded to the 600 block of South 41st Street.
LMPD responded to the 600 block of South 41st Street.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a double shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Officers were called to the 600 block of South 41st Street and found a man and a teenager shot, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

The victims were taken to University Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or provide info online at the Crime Tip Portal.

