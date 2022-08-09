Contact Troubleshooters
Federal grant helps John Hardin High School Agriculture Department grow

The USDA awarded John Hardin High School a grant for their agriculture department.
The USDA awarded John Hardin High School a grant for their agriculture department.
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A grant from the United States Department of Agriculture is helping John Hardin High School’s agriculture curriculum grow.

The grant will add a few more hydroponic systems to their already successful setup and expand the curriculum over the course of two years.

Students currently experiment with aquaponics, hydroponics, and aquaculture. They currently produce 200 pounds of tilapia every six months to give back to a local food bank.

On top of that, every four weeks, they grow 90 pounds of lettuce that the school district buys and uses for students. Any excess is given to a soup kitchen.

With the nearly $50,000 grant, they’ll be able to produce an extra 65 pounds of lettuce every four weeks and be able to grow new things, like strawberries and more vegetables.

Agriculture teacher Jeremy Hall said this may be the future of farming across the country.

”The demand is there in our state as well,” Hall said. “And I want our students to be at the forefront of that technology.”

Hall’s son, Brayden Hall said he’s been involved with agriculture since he could walk. He’s the FFA regional president.

Since joining the program as a freshman, things in the aqua garden have changed.

“I’m so amazed by it,” said Hall.

