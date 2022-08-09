FORECAST: Cold front brings more showers, thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH: east and south of Louisville until Wednesday evening

RAIN CHANCES: Increase in coverage this afternoon; more storms Wednesday

WEEKEND: Comfortable but watching Sunday for any rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a quiet start to the day, showers and thunderstorms increase during the afternoon. Thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain. A FLOOD WATCH is in place today and Wednesday east of Louisville. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms continue this evening; torrential downpours are possible at times. Rain chances gradually decrease into Wednesday morning as lows fall into the 60s and low 70s.

We’ll see additional showers and thunderstorms firing up Wednesday afternoon, mainly south of where the cold front is positioned. Highs climb into the low 80s tomorrow.

Scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows fall into the 60s by Thursday morning.

A second, reinforcing cold front will drive a small shower chance into our area Thursday night into early Friday morning; the most noticeable thing will be the cooler air behind that front. Highs sit in the 70s and low 80s this weekend. Overnight lows outside the city will even drop into the 50s! We’ll continue to keep an eye on a potential shower chance on Sunday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.