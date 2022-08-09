FORECAST: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms expected

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH: east and south of Louisville until Wednesday evening

RAIN CHANCES: Increase in coverage this afternoon; more storms Wednesday

WEEKEND: Comfortable but watching Sunday for any rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Midday heating will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. Some locally heavy at times. Outside of the storms, the heat index will easily reach into the 90s.

Evening scattered thunderstorms will ease in coverage through the evening, but may spark back up toward sunrise.

Early showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday that will ease briefly during midday, only to expand in coverage again into the afternoon. Some could be locally heavy.

Scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows fall into the 60s by Thursday morning.

A second, reinforcing cold front will drive a small shower chance into our area Thursday night into early Friday morning; the most noticeable thing will be the cooler air behind that front. Highs sit in the 70s and low 80s this weekend. Overnight lows outside the city will even drop into the 50s! We’ll continue to keep an eye on a potential shower chance on Sunday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.