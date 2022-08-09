FORECAST: Storms light up the radar this evening & Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH east of I-65 until Wednesday evening

Storms likely early this evening and again Wednesday afternoon

Drier and cooler heading into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While scattered storms will likely be on the radar near sunset this evening, we’ll watch for some additional storm potential after midnight moving in from Western Kentucky. Not all locations will see storms tonight. Lows will be in the 70s early Wednesday.

Storms are likely once again Wednesday afternoon and evening as the cold front pushes through. Due to the location of the front, we’ll likely see higher storm chances in Kentucky compared to Indiana. Highs will be in the 80s.

Storms will fade Wednesday night but it will take some time for them to totally clear off the radar. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70 by Thursday morning.

Aside from a small shower chance early Thursday morning and again late Thursday night, we’ll see a mainly dry day on Thursday with highs in the 80s.

Another cold front passing through early Friday morning will take highs down into the 70s and 80s by the weekend. With low humidity and plenty of sunshine, what’s not to like? Scattered showers and storms will return Sunday through the early part of the next workweek.

