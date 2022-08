(2) cold fronts to track as we continue through this week. Then the end of the weekend will feature a stubborn low pressure.

COLD FRONT SLOWLY PUSHES THROUGH TODAY INTO WEDNESDAY

Showers and Thunderstorms (some heavy) will take place (wavenews)

SECOND FRONT (THE REFRESHING ONE) ARRIVE EARLY FRIDAY

Not much moisture but this front will lead to lower humidity levels and cooler air, especially at night. (wavenews)

SUNDAY SETUP

Clouds should increase but how much coverage of rainfall to expect is still uncertain. (wavenews)

MONDAY SETUP

Low pressure may spread areas of showers with cooler weather as a result. (wavenews)

POTENTIAL SETUP INTO NEXT WEEK

Low pressure may cut-off from the flow and spin back over the area...with more clouds/showers. (wavenews)

