JCPS creates ‘Bus Delay Dashboard’ to check student bus routes

Due to the shortage, JCPS bus routes may often require a second run in the mornings and afternoons to pick up students from bus stops not covered in a first run.(Olivia Russell- WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents and guardians of Jefferson County Public Schools students now have access to information on school bus routes, bus numbers and more.

The “Bus Delay Dashboard” was announced by JCPS on Tuesday as the district continues to face a shortage of bus drivers.

Due to the shortage, JCPS bus routes may often require a second run in the mornings and afternoons to pick up students from bus stops not covered in a first run, according to the district.

The new dashboard will allow parents, students and staff know if their bus is running late and how delayed it is expected to be.

JCPS said the dashboard will be updated weekly on Saturdays after 2 p.m.

Information provided include buses doing double runs, what schools the buses will be bringing students to, and the expected delay times for each double-run bus.

Buses with unexpected delays will not be listed on the online dashboard, the district confirmed. Those delays will be notified to parents and guardians using the School Messenger notification system.

Parents and guardians looking for their child’s bus route and nearest bus stop can access the interactive Bus Finder website, or by calling (502) 485-RIDE (7433).

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

