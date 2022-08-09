Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night.

Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of West Market Street and found a woman shot. She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries officials believe are not serious.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or provide info online at the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

