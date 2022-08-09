Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville church offers students free haircuts ahead of first day of school

A church in the Newburg neighborhood provided students with a free, fresh haircut to look their best ahead of their first day back to school.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A church in the Newburg neighborhood provided students with a free, fresh haircut to look their best ahead of their first day back to school.

The Newburg Church of Christ, located on 4700 East Indian Trail, hosted their free haircutting event on Tuesday.

It was the second year for the event, according to the church, and students were lined up outside before the church opened on Tuesday morning.

Free haircuts were provided to students 18 and under ahead of JCPS’ first day back on Aug. 10.

“A lot of people were excited about this, especially the parents,” Shannon Pearson, Newburg Church’s office administrator said. “And just to see the kids when they get their hair cut, just to see their smile and to see how confident they are.”

The church hoped the haircuts give the students the confidence to succeed in the upcoming school year.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

