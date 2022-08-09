New Bullitt County elementary school not ready for first day of school

MT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The new Old Mill Elementary building will not be ready for the start of the school year. It is still undergoing construction at this time.

The school was originally supposed to be open at the start of the year and Bullitt East High School was going to absorb the original building.

The superintendent says supply chain issues are a big part of the delay.

“We feel very good about getting in there at Christmas break. In fact, I think somewhere in the fall semester we’ll have substantial completion so we can get students in there to tour the building,” said Superintendent Jesse Bacon.

The district broke ground on the project about two years ago.

