Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Online shopping prices are dropping fast, report says

E-commerce prices dropped 1% in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.
E-commerce prices dropped 1% in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Consumers who shop online are getting a break.

E-commerce prices dropped 1% in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.

Researchers there also say that online prices fell 2% in July on a month-over-month comparison.

Although analysts say these findings could result in the easing of concerns about a recession, they say it could be a while before overall inflation returns to normal.

Adobe says a lack of consumer confidence, less spending and overstocked retailers are the likely factors in falling prices.

A report due Wednesday is expected to show U.S. inflation was 8.7% last month. While that would be down from the 9.1% reported in June, it still remains higher than usual.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Land was found after officers responded to calls about a man laying in the median.
29-year-old hit and killed on I-64
The victims were found in different locations.
Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.
Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge
Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting

Latest News

K-9 Blue with the Niceville Police Department died in a car accident Sunday evening.
K-9 officer dies in car crash, Florida police confirm
Offensive lineman Chance Lytle serenaded his teammates at training camp.
WATCH: Duke football player shocks team with singing voice
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
Offensive lineman Chance Lytle serenaded his teammates at training camp.
WATCH: Duke football player shocks team with singing voice
Deputies carry fallen K-9 officer into animal hospital