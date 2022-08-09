Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Overturned semi on I-65 in Bullitt County causing delays

Bullitt County officials confirmed they are working an accident involving an overturned...
Bullitt County officials confirmed they are working an accident involving an overturned semi-truck on I-65 in Hillview.(Zoneton Fire Protection District)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County officials confirmed they are working an accident involving an overturned semi-truck on I-65 in Hillview.

According to Bullitt County dispatchers, traffic is delayed on northbound and southbound I-65 near the accident.

Photos shared by Zoneton Fire Department show a semi-truck that had rolled over at the Brooks Overpass into the median.

Officials said, as of 5 p.m., two of three northbound lanes are open. One southbound lane will be shutdown in order for crews to remove the semi-truck.

Crews are working to clear the scene and investigate the cause of the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes as long delays are expected.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
LMPD identifies suspected vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run on I-64
Submit your question to Ask WAVE by emailing kathleen.ninke@wave3.com.
Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?
The victims were found in different locations.
Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.
Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge

Latest News

Injury crash blocks both lanes on Gene Snyder
TRAFFIC ALERT: Both lanes blocked on Gene Synder near New Cut Road
Drivers are asked to use caution as lane closures are scheduled on I-265 over the weekend due...
Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder starting Friday night
I-Move Kentucky announced the project has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
Ramp closures scheduled at I-71/I-265 interchange delayed
Lane Closure
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 lane closures set for Tuesday in Bullitt County