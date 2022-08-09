Overturned semi on I-65 in Bullitt County causing delays

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County officials confirmed they are working an accident involving an overturned semi-truck on I-65 in Hillview.

According to Bullitt County dispatchers, traffic is delayed on northbound and southbound I-65 near the accident.

Photos shared by Zoneton Fire Department show a semi-truck that had rolled over at the Brooks Overpass into the median.

Officials said, as of 5 p.m., two of three northbound lanes are open. One southbound lane will be shutdown in order for crews to remove the semi-truck.

Crews are working to clear the scene and investigate the cause of the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes as long delays are expected.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.