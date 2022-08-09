Overturned semi on I-65 in Bullitt County causing delays
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County officials confirmed they are working an accident involving an overturned semi-truck on I-65 in Hillview.
According to Bullitt County dispatchers, traffic is delayed on northbound and southbound I-65 near the accident.
Photos shared by Zoneton Fire Department show a semi-truck that had rolled over at the Brooks Overpass into the median.
Officials said, as of 5 p.m., two of three northbound lanes are open. One southbound lane will be shutdown in order for crews to remove the semi-truck.
Crews are working to clear the scene and investigate the cause of the crash.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes as long delays are expected.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.