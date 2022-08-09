Police arrest teenager in connection to shooting at Shawnee restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police made an arrest in connection to a shooting at a Shawnee neighborhood restaurant on Friday night.

The 16-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment and possessing/receiving stolen property, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Calls came in around 8 p.m. on Friday night to the Long John Silver’s restaurant in the 3400 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting.

Police said the teenager was involved in an argument with one of the victims outside the restaurant when he pulled out a gun and began firing.

Two victims were hit by gunfire, Smiley confirmed. One of the victims ran inside the restaurant while the other victim ran off.

Police later found that victim in the 3200 block of West Broadway.

Officials originally reported a third victim in the shooting, but further investigation revealed the teenager had accidentally shot himself during the incident.

No other information was released.

