Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Vote for Ethan: Ethan the dog wins Shelter Hero Dog award, advances to finals

Ethan the dog will be heading to Florida to receive an award for top shelter dog in the 2022...
Ethan the dog will be heading to Florida to receive an award for top shelter dog in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.(Ethan - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ethan the dog will be heading to Florida to receive an award for top shelter dog in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

According to facilities director Jeff Callaway, Ethan will be moving on to compete against six other dogs for the overall Hero Dog award.

Ethan was nominated in June for a national Hero Dog Award from the American Humane nonprofit organization, gaining nationwide attention after he was left for dead at the Kentucky Humane Society in Jan. 2021.

After KHS staff helped Ethan fully recover, Callaway adopted the dog. He has shared updates on Ethan to bring attention to other shelter dogs across the nation.

People can vote once a day everyday through Sept. 13. To vote for Ethan, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land was found after officers responded to calls about a man laying in the median.
29-year-old hit and killed on I-64
Ahmad Price died on July 30 from what his family is calling an accident.
Community mourns after Louisville basketball star passes away
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
The left lane of I-64 eastbound remain closed at this time.
Man killed after hit and run on I-64; lanes remain closed
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

LMPD responded to the 600 block of South 41st Street.
Double shooting in Shawnee neighborhood sends man, teen to hospital
Nearly a week after a fire at the St. Vincent de Paul shelter displaced 26 people, the man who...
‘They came out with their lives:’ Man remembers saving residents during Louisville shelter fire
Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday.
JCPS opens new elementary school in Newburg
Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?
Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?