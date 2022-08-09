Contact Troubleshooters
Vote for KSP in best looking cruiser contest

The Kentucky State Police entry for the America’s Best Looking Cruiser contest is a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe with 20” tires and a 5.3 liter 4WD producing 355 horsepower and a ten-speed automatic transmission. The photo was taken on Pisgah Pike County Road 1967 in Woodford County.(Source: Kentucky State Police)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police need your vote as they seek to finish at the top of the contest for “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser.”

For the past three years, KSP has placed in the Top 3 in the annual calendar contest by the American Association of State Troopers and won top honors in 2021.

State police agencies across the nation are asked to submit a photo entry of their cruiser that is unique and represents their state. This year’s KSP entry features a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe against a picturesque backdrop of horse country on a Woodford County road.

The top 13 finishers will earn a spot in the 2023 calendar. The winner photo will be featured on the cover and be the photo for the month of January.

Voting is now open and goes until 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, August 25. You can cast your vote by clicking here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

