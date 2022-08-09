Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman was killed over the weekend in an incident involving an aircraft that was on the ground.

Nelson County coroner Field Houghlin has identified the victim as Feleshia Denham, 37, of Glendale.

The incident happened at Samuels Field in Bardstown around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Denham had been a passenger in a plane being flown by a relative that landed after a flight from Elizabethtown.

Houghlin said Denham, who had been in the front seat for the flight, exited the aircraft to change seats with the back seat passenger for the return flight. As she got out of the plane, Denham walked into a propeller and was killed.

Denham’s death is being called a tragic accident.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.