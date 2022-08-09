Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident

(WAFF)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman was killed over the weekend in an incident involving an aircraft that was on the ground.

Nelson County coroner Field Houghlin has identified the victim as Feleshia Denham, 37, of Glendale.

The incident happened at Samuels Field in Bardstown around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Denham had been a passenger in a plane being flown by a relative that landed after a flight from Elizabethtown.

Houghlin said Denham, who had been in the front seat for the flight, exited the aircraft to change seats with the back seat passenger for the return flight. As she got out of the plane, Denham walked into a propeller and was killed.

Denham’s death is being called a tragic accident.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Land was found after officers responded to calls about a man laying in the median.
29-year-old hit and killed on I-64
The victims were found in different locations.
Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart
Submit your question to Ask WAVE by emailing kathleen.ninke@wave3.com.
Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.
Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge

Latest News

BCPS is still working on the newest elementary school in the district.
New Bullitt County elementary school not ready for first day of school
generic graphic
LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LMPD responded to the 600 block of South 41st Street.
Double shooting in Shawnee neighborhood sends man, teen to hospital
JCPS said it still had several dozen bus routes to hire for and offer letters are still out for...
Some JCPS parents face back-to-school jitters ahead of first day