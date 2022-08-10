Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Cincinnati Zoo needs your help naming hippo Fiona’s newborn brother

Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Bibi's new baby is a boy.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The Cincinnati Zoo’s world-famous hippo Fiona now has a baby brother.

The hippo was born Aug. 3 to mom Bibi, and the zoo is looking for help in coming up with a name.

Cincinnati Zoo Director of Animal Care Christina Gorsuch said the zoo is happy the calf is healthy.

“The sex didn’t matter much to the hippo team, but it will be interesting to observe and compare the behavioral differences between a hand-raised girl and a mom-raised boy,” she said. “Will this calf be as comfortable with humans as Fiona is? Will he be less independent? Will he love cameras?”

The team has not chosen a name for the 5-day-old calf, but they are looking for suggestions.

According to the zoo, possible name suggestions will be reviewed, and the new name for the calf will be announced later in the week, according to WXIX.

“Bibi and the baby are doing great together,” Gorsuch said. “They are inseparable, which is why it took almost five days to be sure about the sex. They will continue to bond inside for another week or two. Fiona and Tucker are outside, so visitors will still be able to see hippos when they come to the zoo.”

Members of the zoo have access to live cameras at Hippo Cove every day from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD identifies suspected vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run on I-64
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident
Submit your question to Ask WAVE by emailing kathleen.ninke@wave3.com.
Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?
The victims were found in different locations.
Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart

Latest News

Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
FILE PHOTO - Peter Welch wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Vermont primary election.
Vermont’s Democratic House member will seek Senate seat
Teachers spent the past week at Watson Lane Elementary preparing their classrooms, putting...
Watson Lane Elementary prepared for re-opening as new JCPS school remains under construction
FILE PHOTO - Phil Scott wins Republican nomination for governor in Vermont primary election.
Phil Scott wins Republican nomination for governor in Vermont primary election.