Coroner: 3 people dead after house explosion in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near the 1000 block of Weinbach Avenue.

Officials say the call originally came in just before 1 p.m.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says three people were killed as a result of the explosion. Officials with the Evansville Fire Department say another person was transported to a nearby hospital, but the severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials say more details will be released once the victims’ families are notified.

Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly says that a special collapse unit was requested to the scene.

Officials say that most surrounding houses were unoccupied except for pets.

The Evansville Police Department urges people to avoid the area of North Hercules Avenue between Columbia Avenue and Vogel Road. Police say this area is blocked off.

EPD officials also ask people to avoid the area of North Weinbach Avenue from Vogel Road to Morgan Avenue. They say the road is completely shut down.

In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Chief Connelly said 39 homes were damaged as a result of the explosion, and four homes were destroyed.

The number of people displaced is unknown at this time.

Chief Connelly says eight fire units are currently on scene, while an arson investigation is now underway.

During another briefing later in the afternoon, Chief Connelly said there’s a possibility of more victims in the fallout of this explosion.

Chief Connelly also says that search and debris cleanup has been paused until the nearby homes are deemed safe. He says the affected area is approximately a 100-foot radius surrounding the blast.

