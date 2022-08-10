Coroner identifies man killed in Shively shooting; Louisville man charged with murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 45-year-old man who was shot and killed in Shively early Wednesday morning has been identified.

Deandre Jones died due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Jones’ death has been ruled as a homicide.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Ecton Lane, near Farnsley Road, on reports of a shooting around 6:24 a.m., according to SPD Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown.

When police arrived, they found a man, later identified as Jones, who had been shot at the scene. He was pronounced dead by officials.

31-year-old Latoine S. Pruitt was charged with murder in connection to the shooting on Ecton Lane in Shively. (LMDC)

Investigation led to the arrest of 31-year-old Latoine S. Pruitt, who was charged with murder.

Pruitt has been booked in Louisville Metro Corrections and is due in court on Aug. 11.

Shively Police said investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or the Shively Police tip line at (502) 930-2SPD (2773).

