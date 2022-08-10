Contact Troubleshooters
Driver shortage brings delays for some JCPS students on first day back to school

By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When a school bus driver shortage hit the commonwealth’s biggest district, everyone knew the first day of class could a little more unpredictable than usual.

Parents were told to plan accordingly.

“I’d rather drop them off ourselves and pick them up ourselves,” JCPS parent Phillip Shavers said. “Then I’ve got to drive back to Hartstern (Elemetary School) and get my other one.”

JCPS reports their buses carry more than 60,000 students a day, running approximately 1,450 routes. The district currently publishes a Bus Delay Dashboard online, showing parents exactly which bus runs are delayed by the driver shortage and how long those delays are.

As of Aug. 10, 55 runs are listed as delayed by the driver shortage, affecting 41 schools and programs. 13 schools experience a delay of an hour or more.

Newburg Middle School experiences the most delays in the district, according to the dashboard. Those delays range from 15 to 35 minutes.

“It’s hard to get people to go to work,” Newburg parent Ronald Pumphrey said. “I guess it’s the way of the world nowadays. People don’t want to work.”

As buses lined up to take students home Wednesday afternoon, Newburg parents picking up their middle schoolers expressed an uneasiness over the rush to hire new drivers and what that might mean for safety.

“I feel like at this point they’re just offering bus driver jobs to anybody,” parent Latoya Edelen said. 

“I’m overprotective,” parent Rhonda Hill said. “I like to make sure my kid gets into the school, Because if something happens to him, it’s going to be my fault.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

