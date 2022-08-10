FORECAST: Downpours soon to light the radar
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
- FLOOD WATCH east of I-65 until 8 PM
- RAIN CHANCES: Numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening
- NICE BREAK: Beautiful weather Friday & Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Switching from a quiet morning to a more active afternoon with clusters of downpours and even a few thunderstorms. Due to their slow-moving nature, watch for localized heavy rainfall.
Downpours will continue to fade to the south with a drier overnight expected. Some patchy fog possible late.
Plenty of sunshine is in Thursday’s forecast as temperatures return to the 80s for the afternoon.
As a secondary front pushes through the region Thursday night, we’ll see some extra clouds overhead and a small rain chance. Lows fall into the 60s overnight.
