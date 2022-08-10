FORECAST: Downpours soon to light the radar

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH east of I-65 until 8 PM

RAIN CHANCES: Numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening

NICE BREAK: Beautiful weather Friday & Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Switching from a quiet morning to a more active afternoon with clusters of downpours and even a few thunderstorms. Due to their slow-moving nature, watch for localized heavy rainfall.

Downpours will continue to fade to the south with a drier overnight expected. Some patchy fog possible late.

Plenty of sunshine is in Thursday’s forecast as temperatures return to the 80s for the afternoon.

As a secondary front pushes through the region Thursday night, we’ll see some extra clouds overhead and a small rain chance. Lows fall into the 60s overnight.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.