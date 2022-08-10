FORECAST: Heavy rain possible with afternoon thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH east of I-65 until midnight

RAIN CHANCES: Numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening

WEEKEND: Comfortable but watching Sunday for any rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Numerous showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast this afternoon and evening as a front sits across the region. Due to the front’s location, rain chances are higher in Kentucky. Today’s highs reach the 80s.

This evening’s thunderstorms push to the south leaving behind partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows fall into the 60s by Thursday morning.

Plenty of sunshine is in Thursday’s forecast as temperatures return to the 80s for the afternoon. As a secondary front pushes through the region Thursday night, we’ll see some extra clouds overhead and a small rain chance. Lows fall into the 60s overnight.

Highs sit in the 70s and low 80s this weekend. Overnight lows outside the city will even drop into the 50s! We’ll continue to keep an eye on a potential rain chance on Sunday.

