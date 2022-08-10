Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Heavy rain possible with afternoon thunderstorms

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 09, 2022
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • FLOOD WATCH east of I-65 until midnight
  • RAIN CHANCES: Numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening
  • WEEKEND: Comfortable but watching Sunday for any rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Numerous showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast this afternoon and evening as a front sits across the region. Due to the front’s location, rain chances are higher in Kentucky. Today’s highs reach the 80s.

This evening’s thunderstorms push to the south leaving behind partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows fall into the 60s by Thursday morning.

Plenty of sunshine is in Thursday’s forecast as temperatures return to the 80s for the afternoon. As a secondary front pushes through the region Thursday night, we’ll see some extra clouds overhead and a small rain chance. Lows fall into the 60s overnight.

Highs sit in the 70s and low 80s this weekend. Overnight lows outside the city will even drop into the 50s! We’ll continue to keep an eye on a potential rain chance on Sunday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
LMPD identifies suspected vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run on I-64
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment
Sandra Ray, from North Vernon, was found unconscious in her cell at the Jennings County Jail...
Jennings County prosecutor releases inmate's cause of death, investigation findings

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 09, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 09, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/9
StormTALK! Alert Day
Goode Weather Blog 8/8
Excessive heat is the top weather-related killer in the United States.
Science Behind the Forecast: What is a ‘heat dome’?