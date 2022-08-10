FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms continue through this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH until midnight for areas east of I-65 for areas of localized flooding

Rain gradually ends overnight

Much cooler and drier into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any downpours left on the radar this evening will fade as they drift southward away from us. Patchy fog is possible in the wake of the rain Thursday morning.

Thursday looks nice with a partly sunny sky and highs in the 80s during the afternoon. Another cold front approaching from the north will give us a slight shower and sprinkle chance toward evening. Aside from the small shower chance with the reinforcing cold front on Thursday night, we’ll be partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the 60s.

Friday is easily the pick of the workweek thanks to sunshine, low humidity, and lower temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

A second cold front pushes into the area by Friday morning bringing with it a re-enforcing shot of cooler air to the region. This means we’re gearing up for a spectacular weekend with cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels. By Friday night/Saturday morning, some areas could see temperatures dip down into the upper 50s!

