Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms continue through this evening

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • FLOOD WATCH until midnight for areas east of I-65 for areas of localized flooding
  • Rain gradually ends overnight
  • Much cooler and drier into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any downpours left on the radar this evening will fade as they drift southward away from us. Patchy fog is possible in the wake of the rain Thursday morning.

Thursday looks nice with a partly sunny sky and highs in the 80s during the afternoon. Another cold front approaching from the north will give us a slight shower and sprinkle chance toward evening. Aside from the small shower chance with the reinforcing cold front on Thursday night, we’ll be partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the 60s.

Friday is easily the pick of the workweek thanks to sunshine, low humidity, and lower temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

A second cold front pushes into the area by Friday morning bringing with it a re-enforcing shot of cooler air to the region. This means we’re gearing up for a spectacular weekend with cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels. By Friday night/Saturday morning, some areas could see temperatures dip down into the upper 50s!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Most Read

Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident
Sandra Ray, from North Vernon, was found unconscious in her cell at the Jennings County Jail...
Jennings County prosecutor releases inmate's cause of death, investigation findings
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
LMPD identifies suspected vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run on I-64
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment

Latest News

GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/10
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, August 10, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/9
StormTALK! Alert Day
Goode Weather Blog 8/8