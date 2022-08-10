Goode Weather Blog 8/10
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HEAVY RAIN IN POCKETS OVER LAST 24 HOURS
I know I got hammered last night with the rain in Southern Jefferson County. And I know some areas still are getting missed.
STILL LOTS OF MOISTURE OUT THERE
So if you have been missed so far, you have more chances for sure today.
REFRESHING AIR
Doesn’t so much arrive with the first cold front tonight, but with the second on Thursday...leaving us with a nice break by Friday.
LOOK UP
A couple of celestial features to watch out for as skies try to clear back out.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.