Goode Weather Blog 8/10

GoodeMorning 2020
GoodeMorning 2020(wave3news)
By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HEAVY RAIN IN POCKETS OVER LAST 24 HOURS

I know I got hammered last night with the rain in Southern Jefferson County. And I know some areas still are getting missed.

Over 2" in spots
Over 2" in spots(wavenews)

STILL LOTS OF MOISTURE OUT THERE

So if you have been missed so far, you have more chances for sure today.

PWAT levels showing the risk for high rainfall rates
PWAT levels showing the risk for high rainfall rates(wavenews)

REFRESHING AIR

Doesn’t so much arrive with the first cold front tonight, but with the second on Thursday...leaving us with a nice break by Friday.

You will really notice the difference at night
You will really notice the difference at night(wavenews)

LOOK UP

A couple of celestial features to watch out for as skies try to clear back out.

Look up into any direction before sunrise
Look up into any direction before sunrise(wavenews)
Maxes out Thursday Night
Maxes out Thursday Night(wavenews)

