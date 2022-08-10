Contact Troubleshooters
Investigation underway following deadly shooting in Shively

(Source: Steven Richard, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating the circumstances of an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

Sgt. Jordan Brown, a department spokesman, said officers were called to the 2300 block of Ecton Lane around 6:25 a.m. They found a man in his 40′s with gunshot wounds. The victim died before he could receive medical care.

Brown said all parties involved have been accounted for and there is no danger to the community.

The name of the victim will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

If you have information about the shooting, call Shively police at 502-448-6181 or the department’s tip line at 502-930-2SPD (2773).

