JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday.

For some students, they met their teacher for the first time. For others, they met their bus driver for the first time.

What if their teacher was also their bus driver?

Amanda McGrath teaches fifth grade at Bowen Elementary. She’s also one of the school’s bus drivers.

When McGrath realized she could drive a bus as she taught last year, she jumped in.

”I feel like I had an upper hand because I already knew them and had relationships,” McGrath said.

She drives multiple routes to and from Bowen Elementary.

“It’s been an easy transition,” McGrath said. “The hardest part was getting the actual license. It was a lot of studying.”

The school district’s shortage of bus drivers and teachers has been well-documented, so to see someone who is both is a surprise to JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio, but a pleasant one.

”I did not know that until I pulled up here,” Pollio said, “and it just goes to show you the people here at JCPS and what they do.”

McGrath said she’s even convinced a teacher friend of hers to do the same thing, and get a CDL to drive as well.

