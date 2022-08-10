Ky. officials warn drivers to not illegally pass stopped school buses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With school starting for many students over the upcoming days and weeks, Kentucky drivers are warned to not illegally pass stopped school buses.

The Kentucky Department of Education partnered with the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety to show drivers what they need to do if a school bus is stopped to pick up or drop off school children.

Drivers who do not stop for a school bus with its stop sign out and lights activated face a minimum penalty of $100 and could also face a penalty on their driving record.

For a two-lane roadway or a two-lane roadway with a center lane, all lanes of traffic must stop for a school bus.

A four-lane roadway with no median or a four-lane divided highway with a median separation on a divided highway requires traffic in lanes following the bus to stop.

Finally, for drivers on a four-lane roadway with an additional center turning lane, only drivers in lanes following the bus must stop. Drivers in the center turning lane are not required to stop.

More information can be seen in the graphic below:

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.