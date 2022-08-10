LMPD: Suspect identified in Fern Creek deadly shooting killed himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said the suspect of a homicide investigation in Fern Creek was identified in Nelson County after police found he had killed himself a day later.
According to LMPD, deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suicide investigation of Christopher Dawes from Bardstown on Aug. 7.
While officials were investigating, they located evidence in his possession that had been used in a homicide.
Nelson County Sheriff’s Office worked with LMPD to determine the evidence matched with evidence from a death investigation in a Fern Creek shooting on Aug. 6.
Police had been called to the 8400 block of Ferndale Road around 6:30 p.m. that night and found 26-year-old Rebecca Richardson, who had been shot and killed at the location.
Investigators concluded Dawes’ connection to Richardson’s murder. No other information was provided.
