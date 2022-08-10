Man charged with murder after early-morning shooting in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Ecton Lane, near Farnsley Road, on reports of a shooting around 6:24 a.m., according to SPD Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot at the scene. He was pronounced dead by officials.

Investigation led to the arrest of 31-year-old Latoine S. Pruitt, who was charged with murder.

Pruitt has been booked in Louisville Metro Corrections and is due in court on Aug. 11.

Shively Police said investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or the Shively Police tip line at (502) 930-2SPD (2773).

