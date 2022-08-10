Man killed in crash during July police pursuit identified

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man killed in a crash while fleeing police last month in Hardin County has been released.

Douglas Mullins, 42, of Louisville, was killed July 18 after his car caught fire after crashing into three other vehicles.

Kentucky State Police troopers were attempting to pull over the car being driven by Mullins on the Joe Prather Parkway near I-65. Mullins’ car failed to stop and reached speeds of 100 mph during the resulting pursuit.

Mullins turned south on U.S. 31-W before making a U-turn and heading the other way. Near the intersection of Gateway Crossing Blvd., Mullins ran a red light and struck the other vehicles.

Mullins’ car caught fire as a result of the crash and he was unable to get out of the vehicle.

Occupants of the three vehicles his car struck sustained injuries said to be non-life threatening.

