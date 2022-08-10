Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man killed in crash during July police pursuit identified

Investigation by Kentucky State Police after a July 18, 2022 trooper-involved vehicle pursuit...
Investigation by Kentucky State Police after a July 18, 2022 trooper-involved vehicle pursuit with the death of a suspect in a fiery crash.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man killed in a crash while fleeing police last month in Hardin County has been released.

Douglas Mullins, 42, of Louisville, was killed July 18 after his car caught fire after crashing into three other vehicles.

Kentucky State Police troopers were attempting to pull over the car being driven by Mullins on the Joe Prather Parkway near I-65. Mullins’ car failed to stop and reached speeds of 100 mph during the resulting pursuit.

Mullins turned south on U.S. 31-W before making a U-turn and heading the other way. Near the intersection of Gateway Crossing Blvd., Mullins ran a red light and struck the other vehicles.

Mullins’ car caught fire as a result of the crash and he was unable to get out of the vehicle.

Occupants of the three vehicles his car struck sustained injuries said to be non-life threatening.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident
Sandra Ray, from North Vernon, was found unconscious in her cell at the Jennings County Jail...
Jennings County prosecutor releases inmate's cause of death, investigation findings
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
LMPD identifies suspected vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run on I-64
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment

Latest News

Crash I-64 West MM 0.4
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked after crash on I-64 West near Sherman Minton Bridge
The family of Serenity McKinney gathered Tuesday at Cross Creek Park in Shelbyville with...
Family of Serenity McKinney mark her birthday with gratitude and sadness
Watching Out for You: Checking your credit reports
A grant from the United States Department of Agriculture is helping John Hardin High School’s...
Federal grant helps John Hardin High School Agriculture Department grow