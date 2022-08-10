Contact Troubleshooters
Married deputies hit by car driven by another off-duty deputy

Two deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured after they were hit by an off-duty Campbell County deputy Monday night.
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple, both Tennessee deputies, were off-duty when they were struck and injured by a pickup truck driven by an off-duty deputy from another county.

David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner, both deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, were involved in a crash Aug. 1 with a Campbell County deputy, according to ACSO officials.

The Shoffners were fixing a chain on their motorbike while off-duty when Campbell County Deputy Raymund C. Surber, also off-duty, hit them both, as well as the bike, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol obtained by WVLT News.

Nicole Shoffner suffered “a small fracture in her hip and a lot of road rash,” according to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend. Due to her injuries, she can’t walk without assistance or stand without pain.

Lucas Shoffner is credited with saving his wife’s life by “shoving her to the side.” He took most of the vehicle strike and was rendered unconscious, according to the GoFundMe.

He was hospitalized in the trauma intensive care unit and diagnosed with “a brain bleed, a fractured skull, multiple facial fractures and... a blood clot in his main artery in his neck.” Doctors intubated him and put in a central line, as well as a “bolt” in his skull to help relieve intracranial pressure.

“Our guy is still fighting, and we are fighting alongside him! Please keep the support and the prayers coming,” said a post on the GoFundMe page.

The Shoffners were both members of the U.S. Army, according to the GoFundMe.

Surber was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and was not wearing his seat belt. He was not injured in the crash.

Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of their deputies was involved.

“Please join us in praying for everyone involved and for the full recovery of those who were injured,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

