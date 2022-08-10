Masks optional for first day for school in Bullitt County

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids in Bullitt County went back to school on Wednesday. The county is in the red zone for COVID-19 transmission, but the district is letting staff and families make their own decisions about masks.

WAVE News caught up with two new principals: Chad Foster at Hebron Middle School and Kristi Lynch at North Bullitt High School.

“I think may be more nervous than the kids this morning,” Foster joked.

Foster said watching the kids grow up is one of the most rewarding parts of working in a middle school. “Emotionally, mentally, physically, relationally they change quite a bit and it’s a joy to see that.”

Lynch greeted students in the lobby when doors opened at 6:55 AM, which is when high schools in the district now open.

Cars were lined up in the parking lot about an hour before the school opened, including Taylor Wietecha, who was second in the line. “I know how a lot of parents want to bring in their students early, and I know that from personal experience, so I wanted to beat the line,” she said.

Wietecha is a sophomore this year and said she’s excited about new opportunities in the classroom.

“I’m actually really excited for my honors English class because last year English 1 was really easy for me and I would get done in the first 20 minutes of class,” she said. “So I’m excited to be challenged to reach my full potential.”

Teachers like Nicholas Yopp are also excited to help students learn this school year. “I’m just looking forward to hopefully a more normal school year and building relationships with students and getting to know them and really impacting the next generation,” Yopp said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.