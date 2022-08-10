Contact Troubleshooters
Semi truck hauling beer overturns on I-71 near I-265

Officials worked to clear a crash on I-71 involving an overturned semi truck that had spilled...
Officials worked to clear a crash on I-71 involving an overturned semi truck that had spilled hundreds of cans of beer.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials worked to clear a crash on I-71 involving an overturned semi-truck that had spilled hundreds of cans of beer.

The crash happened around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday morning on the I-71 South ramp to I-265, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis.

The driver of the semi-truck was able to escape his vehicle with no reported injuries, according to police.

Traffic was delayed as crews cleared a number of beer cans that had spilled from the semi-truck.

TRIMARC announced lanes had reopened around 10 a.m., but additional crews were at the interstate to clear the beer cans and the truck from the location.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

