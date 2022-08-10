Semi truck hauling beer overturns on I-71 near I-265
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials worked to clear a crash on I-71 involving an overturned semi-truck that had spilled hundreds of cans of beer.
The crash happened around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday morning on the I-71 South ramp to I-265, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis.
The driver of the semi-truck was able to escape his vehicle with no reported injuries, according to police.
Traffic was delayed as crews cleared a number of beer cans that had spilled from the semi-truck.
TRIMARC announced lanes had reopened around 10 a.m., but additional crews were at the interstate to clear the beer cans and the truck from the location.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.